8,867 persons vaccinated in Telangana on Tuesday

Hyderabad: A total of 8,867 individuals above 60 years and those with comorbid conditions in the age group of 45 years and 59 years were vaccinated at government and private healthcare facilities on Tuesday, which is the second day of the Covid vaccination drive for priority age groups.

On Monday, the authorities had vaccinated 4,558 individuals from both the age groups at 93 health care facilities that included both private and government facilities. On Tuesday, the number of individuals who were vaccinated increased to 8,867 in 135 health care facilities out of which 72 were private hospitals and remaining 63 were government hospitals.

Overall, so far in two days, 13,081 individuals from the priority groups got themselves vaccinated in Telangana. The total number of individuals including healthcare and frontline workers, senior citizens and those with comorbid conditions who received the first dose of Covid vaccine in Telangana is 4,59,170.

