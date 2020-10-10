89 BTech students of MLRIT awarded certificates for prowess in technologies

Marri congratulates students, says we encourage students to attain two to three certifications on technologies

Hyderabad: A total of 89 final year BTech students of Marri Laxman Reddy Institute of Technology (MLRIT) were awarded certificates in various technologies like Software Engineering Best Practices, OOPS Design Principles, Release Strategy, Introduction to Front End Technology and Database & Testing from EPAM Systems via Pre Education Programme (PEP-2020)

In a press note issued here on Saturday, MLRIT secretary Marri Raja Sekhar Reddy congratulated the students and said, “we encourage students to attain at least two to three certifications on latest technologies before reaching the final year so as to enhance the chances of securing placements in various prestigious product-based companies.”

Principal Dr K Srinivasa Rao and Placement head P Ravi Chandra appreciated students for the efforts they have put in. The Placement head said that MLRIT received Best Institution award from Virtusa and Mindtree for the year 2020.

The MLRIT signed MoUs with industry giants such as Virtusa, Epam Systems, Sonata Software, Azad Engineering, Cyient to train students and faculty on trending technologies as a leaping step to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

