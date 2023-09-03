900 members join BRS in presence of T Padma Rao

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:40 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

Hyderabad: Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao said that the welfare programs implemented by Telangana government have been receiving overwhelming response from people across the state.

Around 900 people, including young leader from Warasiguda – Dhruv Raj Goud and other senior leaders, have joined the TRS party in Sitaphalmandi MLA camp office on Sunday in the presence of MLA Padma Rao and other party leaders.

Padma Rao offered pink scarves to invite them into the party fold. Before joining the BRS, they held a huge rally from Warasiguda.

“Irrespective of political affiliations, we have ensured the progress of all sections of people and there would be recognition for a leader among people who strive for their welfare,” the Secunderabd MLA said while speaking on the occasion.

He further added that he would be available all the time for the people of Secunderabad and asked them to cast vote based on the development activities took place in the area.