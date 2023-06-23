Foot-over-Bridge inaugurated at St Ann’s High School Secunderabad

Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy inaugurated the Foot-over-Bridge (FoB).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:29 PM, Fri - 23 June 23

Hyderabad: Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao and Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy inaugurated the Foot-over-Bridge (FoB) at St Ann’s High School, Secunderabad. This pedestrian-friendly facility is of great use to school children, parents, teachers and staff, facilitating them to cross the road safely.

The FoB that used to exist near the school was dismantled to pave the way for the construction of metro rail pillars and a new one has been built at the same place by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

After the death of a student in August 2005 when a speeding van hit her in front of the school, the municipal corporation had constructed an Foot-over-Bridge in front of the school for the safety of students. However, it was dismantled in 2015 to lay pillars for the metro rail.