950 senior doctors recruited in Telangana

Health Minister T Harish Rao said “Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board has released provisional selection list of applicants for posts of Civil Assistant Surgeons".

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:37 PM, Mon - 19 December 22

Hyderabad: In a major development aimed at strengthening health care facilities in government hospitals of Telangana, the Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board (MHSRB) has completed the recruitment process of 950 senior doctors, who will be posted in the coming days.

On Monday, State Health Minister T Harish Rao said “Medical and Health Services Recruitment Board has released provisional selection list of applicants for posts of Civil Assistant Surgeons”.

Also Read Trans doctors script history in Telangana

Out of the 950 doctors who were selected, a total of 734 have been recruited for Directorate of Public Health and Family Welfare (DPH), 209 for hospitals that are attached to TS Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) and seven doctors for Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM), Narayanguda.

The entire selection process of CAS posts has been transparent, smooth and unheard of anywhere else except for Telangana, Harish Rao on Monday tweeted.

“It has been a vision of Chief Minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao to extend quality health care facilities to the poor in remote areas of Telangana. I extend by best wishes to selected candidates and compliments to the recruitment board for completing the task,” Harish Rao said.