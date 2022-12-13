Trans doctors script history in Telangana

The doctors scripted history as they joined the state-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) as medical officers recently.

By Sruthi Kuruganti Published Date - 10:50 PM, Tue - 13 December 22

Dr Ruth John Paul, Dr Prachi Rathod (From Left to right)

Hyderabad: Humiliations, rejections and many battles waged, Dr Prachi Rathod and Dr Ruth John Paul, had to endure numerous obstacles to become the first transgender doctors to join government service in Telangana.

Currently undergoing training at King Koti government hospital, the doctors will soon join services at OGH. However, like many other binary people with dreams, it was a bed of thorns for these doctors to identify their place in the society, to even study, and find a steady job for their qualification.

Dr Ruth, who is originally from Khammam and an alumna of Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences, stated that landing a government job was a huge deal for her and the trans community.

“Post my MBBS graduation in 2018, I decided to reveal my identity in the open. However, I was rejected by at least 15 hospitals because of my identity. Succumbing to the social stigma, I even thought of pursuing my career as a ‘male’ to earn a livelihood, but was not able to act more,” recalled the 28-year-old.

Dr Prachi had also experienced similar treatment. Post completing MBBS degree from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, in 2015, she worked in a super-specialty hospital in the city for three years, but was removed out of job due to gender as the hospital felt that it may hamper the flow of patients.

After multiple rejections from many private hospitals in the city, both the doctors landed jobs at Mitr— India’s first transgender clinic, at Narayanguda, in 2021. Meanwhile, they happened to apply at OGH after spotting the Trans column in the application and were hired.

“Even though I encountered many social challenges, my ambition to become a doctor and serve my patients without regard to gender kept me going. Only self-confidence, courage and the desire are necessary for people of any kind to attain their goals,” Dr Ruth said.

The battle still continues as the doctors are currently fighting for their right to pursue their post-graduation as transwomen. Though they have given their NEET PG exams as transwomen, the counselling list categorised them as “female”, and not as the third gender.

“This is against the Supreme Court‘ NALSA judgment of 2014, which recognises the third gender and grants reservation in admission to institutions and jobs. We have submitted a representation to the government,” 30 year-old Dr Prachi said.