DEET: Hiring account managers, sales executives

DEET is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:45 AM, Sat - 4 March 23

The Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or you can sign up on the website (www.tsdeet.com).

Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: HR, Admin Manager

Qualification: MBA

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 4-5 years

Package: 3 LPA to 4 LPA CTC

Vacancies: 1

Contact: 7660001837

Ababil Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Position: Service Engineer

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/ Instrumentation/Any Graduate/Any Masters

Experience: 1-5 years

Salary: Based on last CTC

Location: Karimnagar

Vacancies: 6

Contact: 9884501053, hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in

Avonflex Pvt Ltd

Position: Account Manager

Qualification: Any graduation degree

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 5-6 years

Package: 2.5 LPA to 3 LPA CTC

Vacancies: 1

Contact: 7660001837

Hicare Services Pvt Ltd

Position: Pest Control Technicians

Qualification: SSC/Intermediate

Locations: Kukatpally, Cherlapally, Suchitra, Vijayawada (Mogalrajapuram)

Note: For Kukatpally, bike & licence mandatory

Experience: Freshers/Experienced

Package: Based on industry standards

Vacancies: 5

Contact: 7386908352, anil.k@hicare.in

Ababil Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Position: Corporate Sales Manager/Sales Engineers

Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/ Instrumentation/Any Graduate/Any Masters

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Communication, willingness to make a career in sales

Experience: Freshers and experienced

Vacancies: 3

Contact: 9884501053 (WhatsApp)

One More Goal Pvt Ltd

Position: Customer Relations

Qualification: Any Degree

Location: Hitec City, Hyderabad

Experience: 0-6 years

Package: 20,000 – 65,000

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9652867807

Delhivery Ltd

Position: Field Job

Salary: 25-30k/month

Perks: Brand new e-bike

Walk-in interview: March 4

Interview location: 1 – 8 – 7 / 12, Sarnodaya Colony, Chikadpally, Hyderabad – 500020

Book your slots here: https://tinyurl.com/2p8zkt83

Contact: 8008373136

Med Plus

Position: Pharmacist

Qualification: D/B Pharmacy with PCI

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: 0-6 years

Package: Rs 2.2 lakh PA

Vacancies: 30

Note: Free accommodation

Contact: 9666662481

Med Plus

Role: CSA

Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, Any Degree

Location: Hyderabad

Experience: Fresher

Package: Rs 10,500-11,500 sales incentives

Vacancies: 30

Note: Free accommodation

Contact: 9666662481

UNICEF, India

Position: Fundraiser (Field Work)

Experience: Not required

Location: Banjara Hills

Skills: Fluency in English is required. Ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage

Salary: Rs 19,940/- month, PF, incentives

Qualification: Freshers

Contact: 8700355180

UNICEF, India

Position: Team Guide

Experience: Not required

Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

Skills: Fluency in English is required. Ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage

Salary: Rs 26,760/- month, PF, incentives

Qualification: Freshers

Contact: 8700355180

Chai Point

Position: Store Team Member

Qualification: SSC

Age: 18-35 years

Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home, ESIC, PF, yearly bonus

Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally

Vacancies: 20

Contact: 9290790295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Call for Jobs

Position: Inside or Field Sales Executive

Qualification: Intermediate & above

Location: Hyderabad

Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career

Experience: 0-3 years

Package: 1.5-3.0 LPA

Vacancies: 30

Contact: 83176 86942, 89779 00955

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at

Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com

Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com