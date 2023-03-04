DEET: Hiring account managers, sales executives

DEET is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on the DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or you can sign up on the website (www.tsdeet.com).
With Workruit Resume Builder (bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than five minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.
Avonflex Pvt Ltd
Position: HR, Admin Manager
Qualification: MBA
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 4-5 years
Package: 3 LPA to 4 LPA CTC
Vacancies: 1
Contact: 7660001837
Ababil Healthcare Pvt Ltd
Position: Service Engineer
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/ Instrumentation/Any Graduate/Any Masters
Experience: 1-5 years
Salary: Based on last CTC
Location: Karimnagar
Vacancies: 6
Contact: 9884501053, hr.hyderabad@ababilhealthcare.in
Avonflex Pvt Ltd
Position: Account Manager
Qualification: Any graduation degree
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 5-6 years
Package: 2.5 LPA to 3 LPA CTC
Vacancies: 1
Contact: 7660001837
Hicare Services Pvt Ltd
Position: Pest Control Technicians
Qualification: SSC/Intermediate
Locations: Kukatpally, Cherlapally, Suchitra, Vijayawada (Mogalrajapuram)
Note: For Kukatpally, bike & licence mandatory
Experience: Freshers/Experienced
Package: Based on industry standards
Vacancies: 5
Contact: 7386908352, anil.k@hicare.in
Ababil Healthcare Pvt Ltd
Position: Corporate Sales Manager/Sales Engineers
Qualification: Bachelor in BioMedical Engineering/ Instrumentation/Any Graduate/Any Masters
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Communication, willingness to make a career in sales
Experience: Freshers and experienced
Vacancies: 3
Contact: 9884501053 (WhatsApp)
One More Goal Pvt Ltd
Position: Customer Relations
Qualification: Any Degree
Location: Hitec City, Hyderabad
Experience: 0-6 years
Package: 20,000 – 65,000
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9652867807
Delhivery Ltd
Position: Field Job
Salary: 25-30k/month
Perks: Brand new e-bike
Walk-in interview: March 4
Interview location: 1 – 8 – 7 / 12, Sarnodaya Colony, Chikadpally, Hyderabad – 500020
Book your slots here: https://tinyurl.com/2p8zkt83
Contact: 8008373136
Med Plus
Position: Pharmacist
Qualification: D/B Pharmacy with PCI
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: 0-6 years
Package: Rs 2.2 lakh PA
Vacancies: 30
Note: Free accommodation
Contact: 9666662481
Med Plus
Role: CSA
Qualification: SSC, Intermediate, Any Degree
Location: Hyderabad
Experience: Fresher
Package: Rs 10,500-11,500 sales incentives
Vacancies: 30
Note: Free accommodation
Contact: 9666662481
UNICEF, India
Position: Fundraiser (Field Work)
Experience: Not required
Location: Banjara Hills
Skills: Fluency in English is required. Ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage
Salary: Rs 19,940/- month, PF, incentives
Qualification: Freshers
Contact: 8700355180
UNICEF, India
Position: Team Guide
Experience: Not required
Location: Banjara Hills, Hyderabad
Skills: Fluency in English is required. Ability to work in local languages is a strong advantage
Salary: Rs 26,760/- month, PF, incentives
Qualification: Freshers
Contact: 8700355180
Chai Point
Position: Store Team Member
Qualification: SSC
Age: 18-35 years
Salary: Rs 11,880 take-home, ESIC, PF, yearly bonus
Locations: Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara Hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally
Vacancies: 20
Contact: 9290790295, vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Call for Jobs
Position: Inside or Field Sales Executive
Qualification: Intermediate & above
Location: Hyderabad
Skills: Communication, willingness to make sales career
Experience: 0-3 years
Package: 1.5-3.0 LPA
Vacancies: 30
Contact: 83176 86942, 89779 00955
