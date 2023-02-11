Get alerts on job recruitment drives on DEET

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana is an initiative of the Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.
DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.
Abhyaas Edutech
Position: IIT JEE Prep Product Anchor
Qualification: Graduate from a premier institution with a decent rank in any of the major exams JEE/ State CET.
Location: Hyderabad
Package: Rs 8,086.00 – Rs 41,210.06 per month
Subject Knowledge in any one of the following: Maths/Physics/Chemistry.
Languages: English
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 8019325555
Abhyaas Edutech.
Position: IELTS Trainer
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Location: Warangal
Experience: 0.5 – 4 years of English teaching experience
Package: As per CTC
Openings: 2
Contact: 8019325555
Chai Point
Position : Store Team Member
Qualification : SSC
Age: 18-35 years
Salary : 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly Bonus
Locations : Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally
Vacancies : 20
Contact : 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com
Reliance Nippon Life Insurance
Position : Marketing Executives Advisor
Qualification : Any Graduate
Salary : Commission based (no fixed salary)
Location : Secunderbad
Contact : 9581749777
Third Wave Coffee
Profile: Barista / Team Member
Qualification: 12th pass
Experience: Freshers / Experienced
Location: Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Banjara Hills, Kondapur
Contact: 8099412735
SBI Cards
Position: Tele-callers & Back-end team
Qualification: Intermediate / Any Graduate
Experience: 0-1 year exp in any telecalling
Gender: Female
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 14000-18000 CTC
Contact: 9000937805
iMark Developers
Position : Business Development Executive
Qualification : Any Graduation
Salary : 4.5L – 5.5L
Experience : 1 year
Location : Hyderabad
Vacancies : 4
Contact : 9154203362
iMark Developers
Position : Digital Marketing Executive
Qualification : Any Graduation
Salary : 4.5L – 5.5L
Eligibility : 2 Years Digital Marketing Executive
Experience : 3 years
Locations : Jubilee Hills
Vacancies : 2
Contact : 9154203362
Reliance Jio Infocomm
Position : Home Sales Officer- Sales Executive
Qualification : Preferable Intermediate/Graduate 21-22 Pass out Batch also 22-23: Pursuing final year graduation
Hyderabad Area : 2.22 Lakh Per Annum PF ESI Travel Allowance Daily Allowance
Rest of Telangana : 1.55 Lakh Per Annum PF ESI Travel Allowance Daily Allowance
Vacancies : 200
Contact : 9391937748
VTekis Consultancy
Position : Customer Care
Qualification : Any Degree
Experience : 0 – 2 years
Languages : Kannada – English, Marathi – English & Bengali
Salary : 4 LPA Max
Location : Begumpet
Contact : 9346316003
Pitshop
Position: Sales Executive / Sales Manager
Experience: 2-4 Years in automobile industry with tally knowledge
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: 14000 – 35000 /Month
Contact: hr@pitshop.com
Yannick Tech Systems
Position : HR Recruiters
Qualification : Any Graduate
Experience: Freshers & Experienced
Salary : Based on the experience
Location : Hyderabad
Vacancies : 3
Contact : 9133131989
Yannick Tech Systems
Position : Helpers- Picking, Packing, Scanning, etc.
Qualification : Any Graduate
Experience: Freshers & Experienced
Salary : 12,000 per month
Location : Hyderabad
Vacancies : 1000
Contact : 9133131989
For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com