Get alerts on job recruitment drives on DEET

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:50 AM, Sat - 11 February 23

Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Abhyaas Edutech

Position: IIT JEE Prep Product Anchor

Qualification: Graduate from a premier institution with a decent rank in any of the major exams JEE/ State CET.

Location: Hyderabad

Package: Rs 8,086.00 – Rs 41,210.06 per month

Subject Knowledge in any one of the following: Maths/Physics/Chemistry.

Languages: English

Vacancies: 2

Contact: 8019325555

Abhyaas Edutech.

Position: IELTS Trainer

Qualification: Any Graduate Degree

Location: Warangal

Experience: 0.5 – 4 years of English teaching experience

Package: As per CTC

Openings: 2

Contact: 8019325555

Chai Point

Position : Store Team Member

Qualification : SSC

Age: 18-35 years

Salary : 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly Bonus

Locations : Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally

Vacancies : 20

Contact : 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance

Position : Marketing Executives Advisor

Qualification : Any Graduate

Salary : Commission based (no fixed salary)

Location : Secunderbad

Contact : 9581749777

Third Wave Coffee

Profile: Barista / Team Member

Qualification: 12th pass

Experience: Freshers / Experienced

Location: Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Banjara Hills, Kondapur

Contact: 8099412735

SBI Cards

Position: Tele-callers & Back-end team

Qualification: Intermediate / Any Graduate

Experience: 0-1 year exp in any telecalling

Gender: Female

Location: Hyderabad

Salary: 14000-18000 CTC

Contact: 9000937805

iMark Developers

Position : Business Development Executive

Qualification : Any Graduation

Salary : 4.5L – 5.5L

Experience : 1 year

Location : Hyderabad

Vacancies : 4

Contact : 9154203362

iMark Developers

Position : Digital Marketing Executive

Qualification : Any Graduation

Salary : 4.5L – 5.5L

Eligibility : 2 Years Digital Marketing Executive

Experience : 3 years

Locations : Jubilee Hills

Vacancies : 2

Contact : 9154203362

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Position : Home Sales Officer- Sales Executive

Qualification : Preferable Intermediate/Graduate 21-22 Pass out Batch also 22-23: Pursuing final year graduation

Hyderabad Area : 2.22 Lakh Per Annum PF ESI Travel Allowance Daily Allowance

Rest of Telangana : 1.55 Lakh Per Annum PF ESI Travel Allowance Daily Allowance

Vacancies : 200

Contact : 9391937748

VTekis Consultancy

Position : Customer Care

Qualification : Any Degree

Experience : 0 – 2 years

Languages : Kannada – English, Marathi – English & Bengali

Salary : 4 LPA Max

Location : Begumpet

Contact : 9346316003

Pitshop

Position: Sales Executive / Sales Manager

Experience: 2-4 Years in automobile industry with tally knowledge

Qualification: Any Degree

Salary: 14000 – 35000 /Month

Contact: hr@pitshop.com

Yannick Tech Systems

Position : HR Recruiters

Qualification : Any Graduate

Experience: Freshers & Experienced

Salary : Based on the experience

Location : Hyderabad

Vacancies : 3

Contact : 9133131989

Yannick Tech Systems

Position : Helpers- Picking, Packing, Scanning, etc.

Qualification : Any Graduate

Experience: Freshers & Experienced

Salary : 12,000 per month

Location : Hyderabad

Vacancies : 1000

Contact : 9133131989

