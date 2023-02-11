Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Get alerts on job recruitment drives on DEET

By Telangana Today
Published Date - 12:50 AM, Sat - 11 February 23
Digital Employment Exchange of Telangana (DEET) is an initiative of Telangana government, where you can instantly apply for jobs, receive job alerts, government job alerts, walk-in interview alerts, recruitment drives and career advice.

DEET is powered by Workruit (www.workruit.com) and job seekers can download, register and create a profile on DEET application. It can be downloaded from Google Play Store at http://bit.ly/TSDEET or can sign up on the website at www.tsdeet.com.

With Workruit Resume Builder (link: bit.ly/instantresume), you can create your resume in less than 5 minutes. Register, choose a resume template, add details to the resume and download & share it.

Abhyaas Edutech

Position: IIT JEE Prep Product Anchor
Qualification: Graduate from a premier institution with a decent rank in any of the major exams JEE/ State CET.
Location: Hyderabad
Package: Rs 8,086.00 – Rs 41,210.06 per month
Subject Knowledge in any one of the following: Maths/Physics/Chemistry.
Languages: English
Vacancies: 2
Contact: 8019325555

Position: IELTS Trainer
Qualification: Any Graduate Degree
Location: Warangal
Experience: 0.5 – 4 years of English teaching experience
Package: As per CTC
Openings: 2
Contact: 8019325555

Chai Point

Position : Store Team Member
Qualification : SSC
Age: 18-35 years
Salary : 11880 take home ESIC PF yearly Bonus
Locations : Hitec City, Kondapur, Banjara hills, Gachibowli, Lingampally
Vacancies : 20
Contact : 92907 90295/ vikas.singh@chaipoint.com

Reliance Nippon Life Insurance

Position : Marketing Executives Advisor
Qualification : Any Graduate
Salary : Commission based (no fixed salary)
Location : Secunderbad
Contact : 9581749777

Third Wave Coffee

Profile: Barista / Team Member
Qualification: 12th pass
Experience: Freshers / Experienced
Location: Khajaguda, Shamshabad Airport, Banjara Hills, Kondapur
Contact: 8099412735

SBI Cards

Position: Tele-callers & Back-end team
Qualification: Intermediate / Any Graduate
Experience: 0-1 year exp in any telecalling
Gender: Female
Location: Hyderabad
Salary: 14000-18000 CTC
Contact: 9000937805

iMark Developers

Position : Business Development Executive
Qualification : Any Graduation
Salary : 4.5L – 5.5L
Experience : 1 year
Location : Hyderabad
Vacancies : 4
Contact : 9154203362

Position : Digital Marketing Executive
Qualification : Any Graduation
Salary : 4.5L – 5.5L
Eligibility : 2 Years Digital Marketing Executive
Experience : 3 years
Locations : Jubilee Hills
Vacancies : 2
Contact : 9154203362

Reliance Jio Infocomm

Position : Home Sales Officer- Sales Executive
Qualification : Preferable Intermediate/Graduate 21-22 Pass out Batch also 22-23: Pursuing final year graduation
Hyderabad Area : 2.22 Lakh Per Annum PF ESI Travel Allowance Daily Allowance
Rest of Telangana : 1.55 Lakh Per Annum PF ESI Travel Allowance Daily Allowance
Vacancies : 200
Contact : 9391937748

VTekis Consultancy

Position : Customer Care
Qualification : Any Degree
Experience : 0 – 2 years
Languages : Kannada – English, Marathi – English & Bengali
Salary : 4 LPA Max
Location : Begumpet
Contact : 9346316003

Pitshop

Position: Sales Executive / Sales Manager
Experience: 2-4 Years in automobile industry with tally knowledge
Qualification: Any Degree
Salary: 14000 – 35000 /Month
Contact: hr@pitshop.com

Yannick Tech Systems

Position : HR Recruiters
Qualification : Any Graduate
Experience: Freshers & Experienced
Salary : Based on the experience
Location : Hyderabad
Vacancies : 3
Contact : 9133131989

Position : Helpers- Picking, Packing, Scanning, etc.
Qualification : Any Graduate
Experience: Freshers & Experienced
Salary : 12,000 per month
Location : Hyderabad
Vacancies : 1000
Contact : 9133131989

For any queries (or) details Contact Us at
Phone: 8688519317, Email: help@tsdeet.com, Website: www.tsdeet.com
Phone: 8639217011, Email: info@workruit.com, Website: www.workruit.com

