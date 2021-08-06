A 150-year-old marriage certificate makes news in the US

The concealed item was a marriage certificate issued to a New Jersey couple – William and Katey in Bordentown, NJ. The date of the vows was April 11, 1875.

By | Published: 6:23 pm 6:28 pm

A thrift store employee in North Carolina was cleaning an antique print which was later discovered to be a nearly 150-year-old marriage certificate hidden inside a frame. What’s more? The store is now hoping to return it to family members.

The frame was an 1889 print of a painting depicting a small girl and a dog behind which Pan Phelps, an employee at the Hope Chest Thrift Store in Bolivia, found something hidden. The concealed item was a marriage certificate issued to a New Jersey couple – William and Katey in Bordentown, NJ. The date of the vows was April 11, 1875.

Karmen Smith, executive director of Hope Harbor Home, the charity that runs the thrift shop, said the last name on the faded certificate is difficult to make out, but the group is hoping to find living relatives of the certificate so the family heirloom can be returned.

Hoping to reach the family, Karmen requested on Facebook to spread the news of the discovery so they can get hold of the family to which it belongs. Calling it a coolest discovery, the executive director hopes to bring back the essence of storytelling through the age-old finding.

