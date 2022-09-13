A letter from Queen Elizabeth locked in vault, can’t be opened till 2085

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:14 PM, Tue - 13 September 22

The letter was written by the Queen in November 1986 to celebrate the restoration of the building, and is addressed to the people of Sydney.

Hyderabad: A secret letter written by Queen Elizabeth II is locked inside a vault in the Queen Victoria Building in Australia’s Sydney. And the interesting thing is that the letter cannot be opened for another 63 years.

According to 7NEWS Australia, the letter was written by the Queen in November 1986 to celebrate the restoration of the building, and is addressed to the people of Sydney. It was reported that nobody, including the Queen’s personal staff, is aware of what the letter says, as it is hidden inside a glass case in a secure location, and can be opened only in 2085.

Addressing the Mayor of Sydney, the note reads, “On a suitable day to be selected by you in the year 2085 AD, would you please open this envelope and convey to the citizens of Sydney my message to them.” And the letter is reportedly signed “Elizabeth R.”

Elizabeth, who became Queen in 1952, visited Australia 16 times. Her last visit to Australia was in 2011, when she met with then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

Following the Queen’s death, Sydney’s Opera House was lit up to pay tribute to the longest reigning monarch of Britain. On Sunday, Australia proclaimed King Charles III as the head of state, the first new monarch in 70 years.