Buckingham Palace acknowledges Hyderabad poet’s tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

In a letter from Buckingham Palace, the British King commended the poem dedicated to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:25 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based poet and Deputy Chief Material Manager at South Central Railway, Vijay Bhasker, has received an acknowledgment from Buckingham Palace for his tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Bhasker received a response from Charles III, King of the United Kingdom, expressing his gratitude for Bhasker’s heartfelt letter and the poem titled “Welfare of Man.” In a letter from Buckingham Palace, the British King commended the poem dedicated to the memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Vijay Bhasker shed light on the inspiration behind ‘Welfare of Man,’ highlighting the pivotal role of motherhood. He mentioned that he has been composing poems since his high school years and expressed his admiration for Queen Elizabeth II. He highlighted her commitment to motherhood despite the demands of her royal duties.

Bhasker said, “I have read extensively about Queen Elizabeth II. She was a devoted mother despite her busy schedule with official duties. She has appreciated my literary works in the past as well. I wrote the poem to King Charles III to offer consolation after the loss of his mother and to remind him of her selfless love.”

‘Welfare of Man’ celebrates the profound role of mothers and highlights their nurturing love and sacrifices. Notably, Bhasker’s literary works had previously garnered praise from Queen Elizabeth II.