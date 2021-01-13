A love story from yesteryear

Hyderabadi debut author Kinsley Kurien gets talking about his book ‘Love Never Fades’

By | Published: 7:01 pm

Starting with randomly writing down a few lines that came to his mind, Kinsley Kurien, a senior professional in the Human Resources field, slowly got himself to writing a complete love story in his first novel Love Never Fades.

“I never imagined myself writing a whole book and actually publishing one. I started writing in April 2019 but it was during lockdown that I actually sat down to pen one chapter after another. I would sit through the night just writing all that my imagination and thoughts had asked me to,” says Kinsley.

Set in the early 2000s in Kerala, the fiction novel is about a small-town love story of Peter and Annie who find a way to each other every time distance ripped them apart but will love be enough for the young lovers to stay together?

“On the ground level, my book Love Never Fades is depicting that even after one goes through all the blooming things in love, there are also some worst parts which one needs courage to face together with a partner. It’s not like a journey has come to an end if something doesn’t work out,” Kinsley explains.

Targetting the millennials, who “have a new definition of love these days, the plot gives a glimpse of a pure and simple love story minus all the extra things happening in the current time. Relationships back then, even if they are fading away now, had more to life than how it is now. Love was in its true sense then which is not how it is now”, shares the 38-year-old author indicating the depression and other issues that one tends to indulge in after a heartbreak.

Bringing mostly all his observations of stories from yesteryear, Kinsley took some inputs from his friends who, being close to his age, have experiences of around the same time – early 2000s. “It was a little difficult to write a story mirroring earlier times. I really didn’t know where to start things from. Also, writing chapters and a plot with the next part of the story was a big challenge. It took me around three to four months to write one chapter but it was in the lockdown that I completed most part of my book,” Kinsley shares.

In the future, Kinsley plans to write a book on Businesses and Human Resources and also plans to write the story of his life after retirement. Love Never Fades is available in paper and kindle version on Amazon. It is also available on Goodreads.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .