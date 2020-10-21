A new Japanese blended whisky in time for the festive season

A hint of vanilla oak, white pepper and ginger lends to the subtly sweet and spicy finish, a trademark of Yamazaki.

New Delhi: Traditionally, in the time-honoured process of blending whiskies in Japan, grain whiskies have acted as dashi, meant to accentuate the flavours of key malts used.

However, with the wide variety of whiskies that are produced, Shinji Fukuyo, fourth Chief Blender at Suntory was inspired to reimagine the role of grain whiskies to produce an artful blend that is a balance of subtlety and refinement in Suntory’s Chita distillery.

The leading global premium spirits company, has launched an exquisite Japanese blended whisky – Suntory Whisky Toki – under the iconic The House of Suntory portfolio. Toki is a blended whisky that is inspired by Japan’s culture, heritage and future-forward outlook. It represents the best of old and new bringing together the rich, age-old legacy of The House and Japan’s cultural traditions with its contemporary and modern spirit to perfect a blend.

“We are delighted with the appreciation received for the launch of The House of Suntory in India since the launch in December 2019 which was followed by the launch of Oaksmith whisky in select markets.

As premiumization and consumption patterns evolve, we find Indian consumers are truly appreciative of the quality and taste of finely blended spirits. By bringing together the old and new ideologies and customs, ‘Toki’ is a refreshing drink that can be enjoyed by all, says Mr. Neeraj Kumar, Managing Director of Beam Suntory India.

He further adds, “Toki is a vision come true incorporating years of tradition and values that the Beam Suntory family respectfully upholds while showcasing the Japanese culture’s fascination with the future, making this brand a reinvention that expresses all that is authentic and presents what is next.”

‘Toki’, meaning ‘time’, is a concept that is deeply woven into the Japanese way of life – a concept rich in meaning the world over, yet especially in Japan, where regard for convention and re-evaluation starts an amazing inventive vitality.

Traditionally crafted in accordance with the brands philosophies on the Art of Blending, the expression features the quintessential characteristics of : exquisite balance, harmony and oneness. It is a marriage between three-storied brands from Suntory’s portfolio – Yamazaki, Hakushu and Chita – making it a distinctive blend that promises to excite whisky enthusiasts and beginners alike.

To the nose, it is fresh and light with a fruity aroma derived from green apple, a soothing touch of honey, a speciality of Chita, wrapped in pleasant basil. The gentle notes of grapefruit and green grapes, which is a trademark of Hakushu, leads to an interlude of peppermint and thyme which plays on the palate.

A hint of vanilla oak, white pepper and ginger lends to the subtly sweet and spicy finish, a trademark of Yamazaki. The Toki is perfectly suited to the evolved palate of the modern and well-traveled discerning Indian consumer as an unmatched experience of Japanese culture, traditions and intricate flavours.

Fukuyo says, “The smoothness of the blended whisky allows it to be savoured neat, or on the rocks as a highball – an elegant concoction of whisky and sparkling water over a generous serving of ice. Suntory Whisky Toki highball is a refreshing and modern way to drink whisky that is simple yet stylish, making it the best way to experience how whisky is appreciated in Japan today.”