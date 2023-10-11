A raw and refreshing start to Lakme Fashion Week X FDCI

For once, celebrities fit in perfectly with the models instead of being the 'showstoppers' they usually are. Karisma Kapoor, Kalki Koechlin, and Saba Azad walked for the designer.

By IANS Published Date - 02:23 PM, Wed - 11 October 23

Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Designer Sanjay Garg’s label Raw Mango celebrates Indian handlooms like no other, packed with luscious colours and diverse cultures. He showcased his collection, ‘The Children of the Night’ at an off-site show in New Delhi with structured silhouettes and mystical metallics at the forefront.

While Kapoor’s dramatic brocade pantsuit was definitely a conversation starter, Koechlin’s woven sari with the textured addition stood out for its versatility. Azad was spotted wearing a gold silk pantsuit.

Karishma Kapoor for Sanjay Garg

“Each garment in the collection includes innovations in textiles, including brocade imparting a sense of knitwear, kaleidoscopic weaves, and an incredible range of gleaming metallics – elements of surprise woven with the DNA that roots us,” added the master creator.

Some of the highlights of this collection included the flexible hand-woven textiles, sheer saris with bombers, voluminous skirts, and a varied colour scheme. Naturally, the clothes were the real stars of the show.

Kalki Koechlin in a black sari paired with a textured blouse.