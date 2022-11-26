Zee5 Originals’ latest direct-to-digital film ‘Blurr’ to stream from Dec 9

Hyderabad: Zee5 has just announced the premiere of its direct-to-digital movie ‘Blurr’. Produced by Zee Studios and Outsiders Films and Echelon Productions, the film is a psychological thriller starring Taapsee Pannu and Gulshan Devaiah. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the movie will premiere exclusively on Zee5 in Hindi.

Written by Ajay Bahl and Pawan Sony, ‘Blurr’ is the story centred around a woman and follows her struggles and how she fights back overcoming her ordeal. This visually distinctive film revolves around Gayatri, played by Taapsee Pannu, who is slowly losing her sight whilst trying to investigate the death of her twin sister.

Taapsee’s never-seen-before avatar and the plot twists will keep you hooked in shocking ways.

Producer and actor Taapsee Pannu said, “Thrillers form an important part of my filmography and ‘Blurr’ was a script that kept me on the edge with its screenplay and the situations the protagonist was thrown into throughout the film. That’s why it was an immediate yes when Vishal reached out to me for this project. Having shot almost half the film blind-folded, I am taking back home a lot of memories and real bruises which truly made me value the clear vision even more. After ‘Section 375’, I was really looking forward to working with Ajay sir. I hope the OTT audience is ready for some thrills and chills with this one.”

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, Zee5 India, said, “We are happy to add ‘Blurr’ to our content library as an exclusive content with direct to Zee5 release. With unique character arcs and powerful performances, the film will quicken the pulse of the audience and engage their minds too.”

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios, said, “‘Blurr’ comes with an extremely talented cast led by Taapsee, who has broken barriers with this one. She is an absolute delight to watch. Looking forward to bringing this fabulous film to global audiences on Zee5.”

‘Blurr’ will exclusively premiere on Zee5, December 9.