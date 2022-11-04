Direct-to-digital original film ‘Tadka: Love Is Cooking’ premieres on ZEE5

Published Date - 04:45 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Hyderabad: A ZEE5 Original film, ‘Tadka: Love Is Cooking’ starring Nana Patekar, Taapsee Pannu, Shriya Saran and Ali Fazal in key roles has premiered on the platform today (November 4).

Jointly produced by Nittin Keni, Sameer Dixit, Akash Chawla, Jatish Varma and co-produced by Girish Johar, ‘Tadka’ is a Zee Studios and Movie Makers Inc production and is a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster, ‘Salt N Pepper’. With maestro Ilayaraja’s music and Preetha Jayaram’s cinematography, the film also stars Lilette Dubey and Rajesh Sharma in supporting roles.

Written and directed by Prakash Raj, ‘Tadka: Love Is Cooking’ is a romantic comedy of errors. What starts off as a wrongly dialled number soon leads to feelings between Tukaram (Nana Patekar), an archaeologist, and Madhura (Shriya Saran), a radio jockey. However, when it is time to meet face-to-face, Gaurikshankar develops a cold-feet and sends his nephew Siddharth (Ali Fazal) to meet Vidya who, in turn, sends her friend, Nicole (Taapsee) to meet Gaurishankar.

Sidharth (having introduced himself as Gaurishankar) and Aditi (having introduced herself as Vidya) hit it off right away and decide to persuade Gaurikshankar and Vidya that they aren’t right for each other. However, will love win over misplaced identities and will Gaurishankar and Vidya’s common love for food help them come closer or will their internalised belief that they are too old to fall in love dissuade them from coming closer?

Actor-director-producer Prakash Raj said, “‘Tadka’ is a special film made with love and peppered with laughter, food and joy. I admired the original Malayalam movie, ‘Salt N Pepper’ and wanted to adapt and direct it in Hindi since it is such a heart-warming yet funny and entertaining story. I am thankful to Nana Patekar, Shriya Saran, Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal for joining me in this journey and I am looking forward to ‘Tadka’ filling people’s tummy and hearts with love and joy.”

Actor Shriya Saran said, “I had heard such good things about the original film ‘Salt N Pepper’ that when I was approached to be a part of the Hindi remake, I immediately jumped at the opportunity because it is not too often that you get to be directed by Prakash Raj and share the screen with Nana Patekar. ‘Tadka’ is the kind of cinema that I love and admire as it feels like a tight hug on a cold day, so I hope that the viewers enjoy our sweet film too.”