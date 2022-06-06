A taste of Telangana cuisine

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:45 PM, Mon - 6 June 22

Hyderabad: Celebrating the month of the State Formation, a few prominent hotels in the city are hosting ‘Telangana food festival’ in their multicuisine restaurants. Currently, Promenade restaurant in Hotel Aditya Park, Ameerpet, is organising ‘Telangana Ruchulu’ – a week-long food festival offering different varieties of authentic dishes from various parts of Telangana region. The main aim of the food festival is to familiarise the Hyderabad gourmets with delectable Telangana dishes to commemorate Telangana Formation Day.

Hotel Aditya Park is hosting the event till June 9 during lunch from 12.30 to 3 pm and during dinner from 7.30 pm to 10 pm to offer a delicious treat to the diners. The specially-designed food festival is a delightful experience through the heartland of Telangana cuisine.

Mercure Hyderabad KCP, on the other hand, is organising the Telanagana food festival at its speciality restaurant Cayenne, till June 12 for dinner from 7 pm to 11 pm to offer its patrons a lovely experience of Telangana cuisine. The menu offers a tempting array of delectable vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes such as ‘Puntikoora boti’, ‘Thalkaya koora’, ‘Naatu kodi koora’, ‘Yaata koora’ and many more in non-veg dishes along with veg delicacies such as ‘Bachala koora’, ‘Vankaya pulusu’, ‘Puntikoora chana dal’, ‘Pappu charu’ and ‘Pachi pulusu’ and local breads such as ‘Jowar ki roti’.

Your gastronomical journey ends with desserts such as an array of special desserts such as ‘Pasham’, ‘Garijelu’, ‘Rava Laddu’, ‘Bakshalu’, ‘Gavvalu’, ‘Chakkara Pongal’ and many more are served along with variety of cakes and pastries. A special live counter is setup to serve delicacies from the regional cuisine along with fresh fruits.