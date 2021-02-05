Aakanksha Singh resumes ‘Mayday’ shoot despite foot injury

A source says that while shooting for the film in Hyderabad a few days ago, Aakanksha had suffered a foot injury, but she continued to shoot as she didn’t want the makers and cast/crew members to suffer.

Actor Aakanksha Singh forayed into films four years ago and she has some big projects like the Hindi film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Telugu movies Malli Raava and Devadas, Kannada film Pailwaan and Tamil/Telugu project Clap to her credit. Now, she is excited about her second Bollywood outing, Mayday, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

“She finished that schedule and took a break to recover. Since the Mumbai schedule of the film started today, she started shooting, despite the fact that she still hasn’t recovered completely,” adds the source.

