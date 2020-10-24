Aakash Chopra hits out at Rajasthan Royals’ batting order

Despite Ben Stokes not giving them good starts at the opening slot, Royals continued to open the innings with him and kept regular opener Jos Buttler in the middle order.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 1:45 pm 1:54 pm

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer and noted commentator Aakash Chopra is baffled with the Rajasthan Royals’ batting order that contributed to their downfall in the ongoing Indian Premier League.

Despite Ben Stokes not giving them good starts at the opening slot, Royals continued to open the innings with him and kept regular opener Jos Buttler in the middle order. However, Chopra was not happy with the way they were going. “Rajasthan Royals have an issue that their batting order is actually a disorder. Their batting order is beyond my understanding at this point of time because Jos Buttler, who is their best player is being sent at No.4 while they are opening with Ben Stokes, whose bat is not firing,” he said on his YouTube channel.

“The extent to which Ben Stokes’ bat has not been firing can be understood by the fact that he has played more than 100 deliveries and he is yet to hit a six. They have signed Ben Stokes and not Aakash Chopra that he is scoring with just the fours and singles. Royals had expectations from Ben Stokes but he is not able to deliver there but the entire innings is becoming slow. Because of that Sanju Samson plays a bad shot to get out as the pressure is mounting,” Chopra added.

