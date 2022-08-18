Aamir Khan interviews former Mrs. Earth for ‘Born on Instagram’ campaign

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:54 PM, Thu - 18 August 22

Hyderabad: Started with an aim to enable digital creators, Born on Instagram was launched by Facebook last year. The platform recently hosted an interaction between Mrs. Earth -People’s Choice Pageant winner Shweta A. Chaudhary and actor Aamir Khan.

Chaudhary shared how she came to Mumbai from a small town to become an actor. Her journey was filled with obstacles as initially she lost her father and had to work other jobs to take care of her family. And then, after marriage though her husband was supportive, she gained weight and suffered from health issues.

Speaking of her meeting with Aamir Khan she says, “It was surreal and I must say he’s a very down-to-earth person. It didn’t feel like I am meeting with one of the best superstars. It felt like he is one of us. In fact, he shared his childhood stories and struggles too.”

The pageant-winner was also honoured with the title of Mrs. Eco International 2018-19 for her work toward environment and sustainability. Currently, she takes up acting roles, has her startup, and is also a social activist who works for sustainability and women empowerment.

On Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha, she said,”I watched the film and I could relate with it. It’s a story of struggle, love, dedication, hope, and overcoming all the odds. It’s a very inspirational movie. The film has accommodated all the historical events of our country and how.”

The Advait Chandan directorial Laal Singh Chaddha was released on August 11. Apart from Khan, it stars Kareena Kapoor, Naga Chaitanya, and Mona Singh in prominent roles. It is a remake of the 1994 Hollywood classic Forrest Gump which featured Tom Hanks in the lead role.