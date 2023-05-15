AAP legislator’s relative opens fire in Delhi

Relative of an Aam Aadmi Party legislator in Delhi reportedly opened fire on some persons in Krishna Nagar market

By IANS Published Date - 08:20 AM, Mon - 15 May 23

Relative of an Aam Aadmi Party legislator in Delhi reportedly opened fire on some persons in Krishna Nagar market

New Delhi: A relative of an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator in Delhi reportedly opened fire on some persons in Krishna Nagar market following a property-related dispute.

The police said that they were looking into the matter.

A senior police officer said that on Sunday, they got a call at around 11.45 a.m. regarding the incident.

The caller told the police that said that fire had been opened in Krishna Nagar’s Friends Centre Market.

“Upon verification, it was found that one Sonu who came out of the gym had a quarrel with a group of known persons. One of the persons fired from a pistol. No one was injured in the firing. The accused are known to victim and they have previous enmity over a property-related dispute,” a police officer said.

The police officer said that a case was registered and a few persons were rounded off in the matter.

The official said that teams were conducting raids to nab the accused.