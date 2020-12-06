AAP to support Bharat Bandh on December 8

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged his party officials and workers to support the bandh.

New Delhi: Delhi Minister Gopal Rai on Sunday announced that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to support the farmers-led Bharat Bandh slated to take place on December 8.

“Aam Aadmi Party’s convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Ji has urged party officials and workers to support farmers-led Bharat Bandh on December 8. Ours is an agrarian country, I would also urge the people to show their support as well,” Gopal Rai tweeted.

भाजपा सरकार द्वारा बनाए गए तीनों कृषि क़ानूनों के विरोध में किसानों द्वारा आयोजित 8 दिसम्बर को भारत बंद का राष्ट्रीय संयोजक @ArvindKejriwal जी के आह्वान पर आम आदमी पार्टी पूरे देश में करेगी समर्थन। देश भर के सभी पदाधिकारी एवं कार्यकर्ता बंद को सफल बनाने में सहयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/4dE09rjMR3 — Gopal Rai (@AapKaGopalRai) December 6, 2020



While slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Gopal Rai said that, “For several days, farmers are out there protesting against the farm laws brought by the BJP government. They are forced to sleep on the streets during this winter season. In the name of discussion, the government is using delaying tactics.”

“At a time when the farmers are asking the government to repeal the laws, they are still conveying the benefits of these laws. Farmers are the ones who cultivate crops, they know what is good for them and what is bad,” Rai said.

Besides AAP, Congress has also decided to support the Bharat Bandh in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre’s new agriculture laws.

Farmers have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for the past eleven days now against the three farm laws. The Centre is engaging with farmers to settle their differences.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.