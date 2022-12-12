Aashirwad Saxena clinches silver at National Cycling Championship

Published Date - 09:25 PM, Mon - 12 December 22

Hyderabad: Telangana cyclist Aashirwad Saxena secured silver in the 10km Scratch race in the juniors category of the National Track Cycling Championship held in Guwahati, Assam on Monday.

In the team sprint event Aashirwad Saxena, A Rama Krishna and K Sai Ram won the team bronze for the State. Meanwhile, in the sub‐junior category, Telangan’s B Srikanth, G Sai Charan Yadav and S Koushik have secured bronze in the team sprint event.

The above-mentioned cyclists are from Sports Authority of Telangana State (SATS) Academy and have been part of the Khelo India camp for the past 2 years.

P Malla Reddy, president of Telangana Cycling Association and K Dattatreya, general secretary of (TCA) congratulated the State cyclists.