Abhay Karandikar appointed as Secretary of Department of Science and Technology

He is currently serving as the Director of IIT Kanpur. Earlier, he was the Dean (Faculty Affairs) and the Institute Chair Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Bombay.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:53 PM, Sat - 16 September 23

He is currently serving as the Director of IIT Kanpur. Earlier, he was the Dean (Faculty Affairs) and the Institute Chair Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Bombay.

New Delhi: The Centre has appointed IIT-Kanpur director Abhay Karandikar as the secretary of Deparment of Science and Technology on Saturday.

He is currently serving as the Director of IIT Kanpur. Earlier, he was the Dean (Faculty Affairs) and the Institute Chair Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering at IIT Bombay.

He has been instrumental in developing many pathbreaking technologies and has been at the forefront of several large initiatives both at the institute and the national level. He is the founding member and chairman of the Telecom Standards Development Society of India (TSDSI), India’s standards body for telecom.

He has also served as the coordinator of Tata Teleservices IIT Bombay Center of Excellence in Telecommunications (TICET) and the National Center of Excellence in Technology for Internal Security.