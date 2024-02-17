| Iit Kanpurs Ifacet Teams Up With Guvi To Offer Tech Business Courses In Regional Languages

IIT Kanpur’s IFACET teams up with GUVI to offer tech & business courses in regional languages

The courses aim to provide opportunities through a series of trans formative professional career courses across technology and business domains designed to cater to the diverse needs of today’s dynamic job market.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 February 2024, 05:04 PM

Hyderabad: The IITK Foundation for Advanced Consulting, Education and Training (IFACET), established by IIT Kanpur, has partnered with GUVI, an HCL Group Ed-Tech company to launch technology and business courses in regional languages.

The courses are available in Hindi, English, Telugu and Tamil, prioritizing accessibility, and breaking down linguistic barriers that may have hindered learning in traditional educational methodology, a press release said.

Professional certificate course in Business Intelligence and Digital Marketing is available in English, Hindi and Tamil, and a certificate course in Full Stack Development – MERN Stack is provided in English, Hindi, and Tamil, it said.

A certificate course in Data Science is provided in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil, while a course in Data Engineering is being offered in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, it added. To know more details, visit https://ifacet.iitk.ac.in/.