JNTU’s Abhilash clinches swimming silver

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:54 PM, Wed - 4 May 22

Hyderabad: CH Abhilash of VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Engineering and Technology (VNRVJIET), who represented Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTUH), clinched silver in the 400 metres freestyle event at the Khelo India University Games at the Jain University, Bengaluru.

Shubham Dhaygude of Savitribai Phule University clocked 4.17.67 sec for gold. Abhilash finished second with a timing of 4.19.86 sec. Mathews Koshy of M S Ramaiah University of Applied Sciences settled for bronze. Prof. C D Naidu, principal of VNRVJIET and Prof B Chennakesava Rao, Director for Advancement felicitated Abhilash in the college on Wednesday.

Results:

1 Shubham Dhaygude (4.17.67 sec); 2 CH Abhilash (4.19.86 sec); 3 Mathews Koshy (4.19.96 sec).