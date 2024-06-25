ABVP calls State-wide schools bandh over education issues

State Secretary, ABVP, Chintakayala Jhansi in a statement on Tuesday said that issues like basic facilities in the government schools remained unresolved despite bringing them to the notice of the government for several years.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 June 2024, 11:06 PM

Hyderabad: Protesting against State government’s failure to provide basic facilities in government schools and failing to curb exorbitant fee hikes by private schools, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi (ABVP) has called for a State-wide schools bandh on Wednesday.

On one hand the government schools lack basic facilities and adequate teachers and on the other, private schools are charging fee in lakhs, which the government failed to address, Jhansi said.

The ABVP state unit demanded the government to initiate strict action against the private schools that exorbitantly hiked fee and charging in lakhs. It also wanted the government to implement the school fee regulations.

Demanding reservation of 25 per cent seats in the private schools for economically weaker sections as per the RTE act, the ABVP wanted the government to revoke recognition of schools that do not follow the norms.

Apart from ensuring no shortage of teachers in the government schools, the student organization demanded the government to fill up vacant DEO, and MEO posts, and 24,000 teacher posts via mega DSC immediately.

The ABVP sought a probe into irregularities in the mid-day meals provided in government schools besides action against officials, who were serving substandard food to students.

