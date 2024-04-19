Clashes between SFI and ABVP at UoH prompt calls for new inquiry committee

Alleging that the committee constituted to probe into violence on the campus was biased, ABVP and SFI demanded that the administration set-up a new committee.

Hyderabad: A day after clashes broke-out between members of SFI and ABVP, tension prevailed with students from both sides on Friday protesting on the University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus. Alleging that the committee constituted to probe into violence on the campus was biased, ABVP and SFI demanded that the administration set-up a new committee.

Students from the two unions exchanged charges and blamed each other for clashes. “We demand the university to hold an impartial enquiry into the brutal attack on ABVP students and initiate strict action on the culprits,” said Balakrishna, president ABVP, UoH.

Meanwhile, the administration added two more faculty members including Prof. Suneetha Rani (School of Social Sciences) and Dr. Pammi Pavan Kumar, (School of Humanities) – into the four member committee constituted to examine the clashes that took place in the intervening night of April 17 and 18 and submit a report within a week.

The committee has been tasked with examining all aspects of the incident, interacting with students and submitting a comprehensive report, outlining actions that university can take. The committee has also been asked to submit recommendations aimed at preventing future occurrences of such violence.