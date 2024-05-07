Sundeep Muppidi receives Fulbright US Scholar award for research in Telugu film

The grant will enable Sundeep to spend seven months in India, where he will conduct research into the Telugu-language film and creative media industries.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 May 2024, 05:41 PM

Hyderabad: An alumnus of Little Flower, Nizam College and University of Hyderabad (UoH), Sundeep Muppidi, a professor of Communication in the College of Arts and Sciences, University of Hartford, US, has received a Fulbright US Scholar Award for the academic year 2024-2025 from the US Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board.

“My research will help understand the networks of complexity related to production, distribution, marketing, and exhibition that are enabling these media products to achieve national and global success,” he said.

The Fulbright program is one of the world’s largest and most prestigious educational exchange programmes, allowing 800 scholars each year to study, teach, and conduct research in countries outside the US Sundeep from Hyderabad will be based at the UoH, where he received his master’s degree in mass communication and television production in 1991.

“This award will allow me to teach, partner and explore mutually beneficial projects of interest,” he added.