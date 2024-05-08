UoH adopts NET for PhD admissions

With an intake of 355 seats, the university announced PhD admissions to 43 different courses for the academic year 2024-25. Except for eight programmes, the admissions in other programmes will be via the NET scores.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 May 2024, 08:30 PM

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has decided to adopt National Eligibility Test (NET) scores for admissions to PhD programmes offered by it and issued a notification to this effect on May 6.

The university will hold its own entrance tests for PhD admissions to Applied Linguistics, Translation Studies, Optometry & Vision Sciences, Nano science & Technology, Materials Engineering, Regional Studies, English Language Studies and Neural & Cognitive Science.

The UoH decision comes as the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently notified that the UGC-NET 2024 score can be used for PhD admission in place of entrance tests conducted by different universities.

However, some student organisations have condemned the notification and said such a decision would kill specializations and autonomy of the university. The NET scores are valid for admission for a period of one year. In a post, the AISA UoH unit claimed that notification mandates taking up the UGC-NET 2024 for PhD admission and “disregards” previous NET scores.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be holding the UGC-NET in Social Science, Humanities, Management Studies and Computer Science streams.

The last date to apply is May 10. Likewise, the NTA will hold joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2024 in streams – chemical sciences, earth, atmospheric ocean and planetary sciences, life sciences, mathematical sciences and physical sciences and the deadline to submit application is May 21.