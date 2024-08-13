ACB arrests Ranga Reddy district Joint Collector for taking Rs 8 lakh bribe

According to officials, senior assistant working at the district Collector office was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe at the behest of the Joint Collector

Hyderabad: The Joint Collector of Ranga Reddy district and a senior assistant working at the Ranga Reddy district Collector office were taken into custody by the Anti Corruption Bureau after the senior assistant was caught red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 8 lakh at the behest of the Joint Collector on Monday evening.

According to the ACB officials, Y Madan Mohan Reddy, working as senior assistant in Ranga Reddy district Collectorate demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 8 lakh from one J Muthyam Reddy, a resident of Balapur to remove 14 guntas of land owned by him from the ‘prohibited list’ in Dharani website.

“The bribe amount of Rs 8 lakh was recovered from the possession of Mohan Reddy, from his car. Both the hand fingers of Mohan Redy tested positive in the test,” said ACB officials in a press release.

On questioning, Mohan Reddy, informed the ACB team that he had demanded the bribe on behalf of MV Bhoopal Reddy, Joint Collector. Mohan Reddy, then called up Bhoopal Reddy, over phone and informed the official about receiving the amount and the latter then instructed him to come to Peddamberpet ORR to hand over the bribe amount.

“At around 10.41 pm, Bhoopal Reddy, reached near Peddamberpet ORR in his official vehicle and stopped near the vehicle of Mohan Reddy. The man handed over the amount to Bhoopal Reddy who kept it in his car. The bribe amount was recovered from the Innova car,” the officials stated. Both the officers were arrested and produced before the court.

Further investigation is going on.