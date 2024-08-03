ACB traps Kalvasrirampur Tahsildar while allegedly taking Rs 10,000 bribe

Besides the Tahsildar, his driver Amjad and Vishnu, son of Village Revenue Assistant, Mallesham were also arrested for helping him

Peddapalli: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Saturday trapped Kalvasrirampur Tahsildar, Zahid Pasha allegedly while accepting a bribe of Rs.10,000 from a person in his office.

According to ACB officials, Kadam Mallaiah owned 28 guntas of land in survey no 645/A in the outskirts of Pandilla of Kalvasrirampur mandal.

Though Mallaiah had all ownership documents, a few people occupied the land. Mallaiah’s son Thirupathi had approached the Tahsildar office for help. As the office staff did not respond, he approached district level officials, who did the mutation on July 23.

Thirupathi, who had already given Rs.15,000 to Vishnu, approached the ACB as the revenue officials allegedly demanded more money.