ACB court grants PT warrant against Chandrababu Naidu in Fiber Net case

It is alleged that Chandrababu resorted to large scale corruption in the Rs 2,000 crore project in which Rs 333 crore works were taken up in the first phase

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:46 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

File Photo

Vijayawada: The Anti-Corruption Bureau Court has granted a PT warrant of AP CID against former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the Fiber Net case and directed him to be produced in the court on Monday.

It is alleged that Chandrababu resorted to large scale corruption in the Rs 2,000 crore project in which Rs 333 crore works were taken up in the first phase. The work was entrusted to one Vemuri Harikrishna Prasad, close to Chandrababu and his son Lokesh, in violation of norms.

The project should be taken up under the IT ministry headed by Lokesh, but Chandrababu, as Chief Minister, decided that the Power, Infrastructure and Investments department under him would execute it. Towards this, he appointed Harikrishna Prasad in two key posts well in advance–making him as member of AP e-Governance Council first and later as member of Fiber Net tender assessment committee flouting the rules.