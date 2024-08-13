ACB inspects Ashram school in Mancherial

Adilabad in-charge ACB DSP VV Ramana Murthy, Inspectors K Krishna Kumar and staffers of the departments took part in the inspection.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 August 2024, 08:33 PM

Mancherial: Sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) along with officials of food safety, sanitation, audit and legal metrology departments conducted searches in an Ashram school run by the tribal welfare department in Vemanapalli mandal centre on Tuesday. The outcome of the searches was yet to be known.

It was learnt that the sleuths inspected basic amenities at the school. They found out how many students were studying in the school and how many were housed in hostels. They verified whether the students were fed as per menu by speaking to inmates and girl students were getting cosmetics. They checked groceries by inspecting the store room of the hostel.

