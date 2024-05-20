ACB traps Panchayat Raj official taking bribe in Sircilla

According to the ACB, Joginapalli Bhaskar Rao, a senior assistant in the Panchayat Raj engineering department, IDOC, demanded bribes from a contractor Venkatesh to do a favour.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 May 2024, 06:29 PM

According to the ACB, Joginapalli Bhaskar Rao, a senior assistant in the Panchayat Raj engineering department, IDOC, demanded bribes from a contractor Venkatesh to do a favour.

Rajanna-Sircilla: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials nabbed a Panchayat Raj department employee while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.7,000 from a contractor in the Integrated District Offices Complex, Sircilla on Monday.

According to the ACB, Joginapalli Bhaskar Rao, a senior assistant in the Panchayat Raj engineering department, IDOC, demanded bribes from a contractor Venkatesh to do a favour. A native of Lingannapeta of Gambhiraopet mandal, Venkatesh had constructed a compound wall for a graveyard spending Rs.4.5 lakh in the village. Bhaskar Rao allegedly demanded the bribe to send the bill to the Chief Planning officer.

Venkatesh then approached the ACB who nabbed the official while accepting Rs.7,000.