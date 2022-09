ACB traps Sangem Tahsildar while accepting bribe of Rs.40,000

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:11 PM, Fri - 23 September 22

Hanamkonda: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) caught Sangem Tahsildar Rajendranath red-handed while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 at his house at Nandi Hills here on Friday.

Officials said he had demanded the bribe from a farmer over a land registration. More details are awaited.

Sangem mandal falls under the jurisdiction of Warangal district.