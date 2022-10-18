ACB traps Vemulawada Municipal Commissioner while accepting bribe

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday nabbed the Vemulawada Municipal Commissioner Shyamsunder Rao while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs.30,000 from a contractor’s assistant.

According to the ACB, contractor Sunkari Mahesh got the works of an integrated market (Rs.2.71 crore) and dumping yard (Rs.1.20 crore) and others in the municipal limits. Though the time for the construction of works was over, the work was still pending. To extend the contract period, the Municipal Commissioner allegedly demanded a one percent commission and accepted to take Rs.50,000. In this regard, he came to an understanding with Satyam, the contractor’s assistant.

The contractor approached the ACB, who then arrested the Commissioner while accepting Rs.30,000 from Satyam in his chambers. A raid was also conducted in the Commissioner’s residence in Karimnagar by ACB DSP Badraiah and others.