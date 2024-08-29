| Hydra Cm Warns Action Against Officials Resorting To Extortion In The Name Of Demolitions

HYDRAA: CM warns of action against officials resorting to extortion in the name of demolitions

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said there were complaints from different sections that citing HYDRAA, a few ground level officials were threatening building owners and were involved in corrupt practices

29 August 2024

Hyderabad: The ongoing demolitions by HYDRAA are coming in handy for a few officials, who are resorting to extortion by threatening building owners, citing notices served in the past. The practice has come to the State government’s notice as well.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said there were complaints from different sections that citing HYDRAA, a few ground level officials were threatening building owners and were involved in corrupt practices.

“Showcasing the notices served in the past and complaints lodged previously, a few officials from revenue, municipal and irrigation departments are demanding money from structure owners,” Revanth Reddy said.

He warned that stern action would be initiated against such officials. ACB and vigilance departments should lay special focus on such officials, he directed.

Meanwhile, HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath said that Janwada farmhouse was under GO 111 limits and it was not under HYDRAA’s scope.

“We will not enter into GO 111 limits and there are thousands of structures in those limits. If Janwada farmhouse comes under FTL or buffer zone areas, it will be removed. But it is not under HYDRAA and comes under GO 111 limits,” AV Ranganath said in an interview to a news channel.

However, if HYDRAA help was sought in clearing unauthorized structures in GO 111 limits and if Janwada farmhouse is also identified as one among them, then it would be demolished. “We will not target anyone individually or politically,” he said.