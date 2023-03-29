Acceleration programme for startups in gaming, AI and computer vision in Hyderabad

Twenty three startups were selected to participate in the programme based on their ability to create positive social impact and a sustainable business model

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:27 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

Hyderabad: A six-month acceleration program for startup companies from across India in Gaming, Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision kicked off here at IMAGE Center of Entrepreneurship Hyderabad campus on Wednesday. Twenty three startups were selected to participate in the programme based on their ability to create positive social impact and a sustainable business model, a press release said here on Wednesday.

The third cohort has been chosen from Gaming, Artificial Intelligence and Computer Vision domains. The companies selected receive mentorship from industry experts, office space at the IMAGE COE facility in Hyderabad as well as pre-seed funding from STPI to help accelerate their growth and development. The third cohort was inaugurated by IIIT Director Prof P. J. Narayanan. Also present were Qualcomm Vice President Shashi Reddy and STPI director CVD Ramprasad.

The first session for the emerging entrepreneurs was led by SucSEEDIndovation Fund co-founder Vikrant Varshney and 99Games founder Rohit Bhat, who succeeded in their respective industries.

Speaking on the occasion Prof Narayanan said Image CoE made a significant contribution to the startup ecosystem in the state by providing a platform for the best and brightest of young entrepreneurs.

Addressing the gathering Mr. Shashi Reddy — VP, Engineering of Qualcomm said that, “IMAGE COE is a unique initiative that enables startups to learn from an ecosystem of mentors, investors and industry experts. We believe that this will help them grow faster, better and with more confidence.”