Accident deaths see sharp fall under Rachakonda limits

Published: 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: There is a sharp fall in the number of accidents in Rachakonda this year with 533 deaths reported against the 739 in 2019. On the Outer Ring Road, 15 persons lost their lives against 21 the previous year.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said deaths in road accidents including on the Outer Ring Road also had come down due to the sustained efforts of the Traffic Police.

“Enforcement work is being taken out round the clock by the traffic police apart from the task of traffic management. Many awareness programmes too were organized across Rachakonda throughout the year to bring down traffic violations,” he said.

Traffic Police officials were monitoring accident data on a regular basis and taking up rectification of black spots with the help of other stakeholders like the National Highway Authority, GHMC and other local municipalities and taking corrective road engineering works.

“Regular meetings are held with officials of various government departments and agencies to take up rectification works at black spots. Based on our inputs, the works are being taken up and sincere efforts put in to reduce the accidents,” Bhagwat said. He asked the people to adhere to traffic rules for their own safety.

