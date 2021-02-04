Accused in axe attack case held in Hyderabad

“We are trying to take up this case in a fast track court and get him punished. We have filed a memo in this regard with the authorities concerned,” the official said.

Hyderabad: The Meerpet police on Wednesday arrested realtor Ch Rahul Goud a day after he attempted to kill a woman who resisted his sexual advances and lodged a complaint with the police. An axe and scooter used in committing the crime were seized.

Police said Goud, with the intention of killing the woman, had purchased an axe from a roadside shop near BN Reddy crossroads and waited for an opportunity to execute his plan.

“We formed two special teams, one each to collect technical evidence and questioning witnesses. With the help of footage from surveillance cameras at the house and surrounding areas, he was identified and caught from his house in Abdullapurmet,” police said, adding that a rowdy sheet would be opened against Goud apart from proposing to detain him under the Preventive Detention Act.

“We are trying to take up this case in a fast track court and get him punished. We have filed a memo in this regard with the authorities concerned,” the official said.

Goud, a family friend of the woman, allegedly sexually harassed her though she had warned him several times. Unable to take the harassment, she lodged a complaint against him with the Meerpet police and Goud was arrested and remanded in judicial custody last year.

Coming out on bail recently, he went to her house and attacked her with an axe late on Monday, injuring her on the right hand.

