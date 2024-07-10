| Hyderabad Man Attempts To Kill Children End Own Life By Driving Car Into Lake

Ashok , a resident of B N Reddy Nagar in Vanasthalipuram went in a car along with his three children to Inamguda lake at Abdullapurmet around 6 am.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 July 2024, 10:52 AM

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident a man attempted to kill his three children and also end his life at Abdullapurmet by driving their car into a lake early on Wednesday.

He locked all the doors of the car and then drove it into the lake. On noticing it, local people alerted the police and also started efforts to rescue them.

After much efforts all the four were rescued safely.

An official of Abdullapurmet police station said Ashok had some issues with his wife and left the house along with children after a quarrel.

The police are investigating.