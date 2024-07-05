Telangana: Police fire in air after robbers attack at ORR Abdullapurmet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 5 July 2024, 11:40 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A police team opened fire in the air after a gang of robbers attacked them in the early hours of Friday at ORR Abdullapurmet.

The police team, reportedly from Nalgonda district, on specific information was camping at ORR Abdullapurmet to nab ‘Pardhi gang’ which is involved in a few cases in Nalgonda.

When the police spotted the alleged gang members and tried to catch them, they attacked the police team who then opened fire in the air to frighten and warn the robbers.

Stunned by the police opening fire in the air, the gang members made no attempts to flee the scene and dropped their weapons. The police then overpowered the robbers and took them into custody.

The Pardhi gang, according to police, was operating in Maharashtra, A.P, Telangana and Karnataka.

The gang was targeting fuel stations, ATM centres, banks and villas.