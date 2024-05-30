| Watch Businessman Killed In Road Accident In Hyderabad Toddler Son Seen Crying Next To His Body

Watch: Businessman killed in road accident in Hyderabad, toddler son seen crying next to his body

The man Kanaka Prasad, (37), a native of Andhra Pradesh and a resident of Abdullapurmet was going on his bike along with his two-year-old son to buy a packet of milk when a DCM van hit them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 30 May 2024, 03:39 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a child was seen crying next to the body of his father killed in a road accident in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The man Kanaka Prasad, (37), a native of Andhra Pradesh and a resident of Abdullapurmet was going on his bike along with his two-year-old son to buy a packet of milk when a DCM van hit them.

“Prasad fell on the road and sustained severe head injury. He died on the spot while his son escaped with minor injuries,” said Abdullapurmet Inspector, B Anji Reddy.

The child who sustained injuries in the accident was helped by local people and police until his mother arrived at the spot. The boy was later shifted to hospital.

Watch: