Ace questions on environment

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:36 PM, Tue - 5 July 22

By K Aloke Kumar

Director,

Telangana State BC Study Circles

Knowledge about national parks, flora and fauna and the complete ecosystem is necessary for the upcoming competitive exams

These practice questions focusing on environment and ecology will aid aspirants better prepare for the State government recruitment examinations.

1. Which of the following National Parks is unique in being a swamp with floating vegetation that supports a rich biodiversity?

A. Bhitarkanika National Park

B. Keibul Lamjao National Park

C. Keoladeo Ghana National Park

D. Sultanpur National Park

Ans: B

Explanation: The Keibul Lamjao National Park is located in Manipur. It is 40 km in area and the only floating park in the world which is located in North East India, and an integral part of Loktak Lake.

2. With reference to the International union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) and the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which of the following statements is/are correct?

1. IUCN is an organ of the United Nations and CITES is an international agreement between governments

2. IUCN runs thousands of field projects around the world to better manage natural environments

3. CITES is legally binding on the States that have joined it, but this Convention does not take the place of national laws

Select the correct answer using the code given below

A. 1 only B. 2 and 3 only

C. 1 and 3 only D. 1, 2 and 3

Ans: B

Explanation: The IUCN is not an organ of UN. It has observer and consultative status at the United Nations.

3. Consider the following statements

1. In Ecology, an ecosystem is a naturally occurring assemblage of organism (plant, animal and other living organism – also referred to as a biotic community or biocoenosis) living together with their environment (or biotope), function as a unit of sorts.

2. The term “ecosystem” first coined by Arthur Tansely.

Which of the statements given above is/are correct ?

A. Only 1 B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2 D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans: C

4. Which of the following statements are true about ecosystem? select the correct answer from the codes:

1. Ecosystem comprises both biotic and abiotic components

2. Solar radiation is the main driving force of the ecosystem

3. Ecosystem is a closed system

4. Ecosystem does not have its own productivity

Codes:

A. 1 and 2 B. 2 and 3

C. 1 and 3 D. 3 and 4

Ans: A

5. Consider the following statements:

Assertion (A): Plants are called primary producers

Reason (R): Plants produce their food themselves through the process of photosynthesis

Select the correct answer from the codes given below:

A. Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A

B. Both A and R are true but R is not the correct explanation of A

C. A is true, but R is false

D. A is false, but R is true

Ans: A

To be continued…