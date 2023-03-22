Acer launches Nitro 5 laptop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:50 PM, Wed - 22 March 23

Hyderabad: Acer launched its much-awaited Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen 7000 series. With a battery life of up to 8 hours, it allows gamers a fluid, tear-free gameplay experience.

New Max-Q technology utilises AI to enable thin, high-performance laptops that are faster and better than ever. The Wi-Fi 6E, Killer Ethernet E2600 low latency gaming, smooth HD streaming video, and interrupt-free voice and video chats.

On the launch of Nitro 5, Vinay Sinha, Managing Director – Sales, AMD India, said, “Our latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors deliver game-changing performance with high-speed DDR5 memory, PCIe 5.0 support, AMD EXPO one-touch memory overclocking, and hyper-efficient 5nm manufacturing. We are certain that the latest Nitro 5 will be welcomed by Acer’s loyal customers and thereby enjoy an unbeatable gaming experience.”

With a full range of ports, including HDMI 2.1 and the latest USB 3.2 (standard with Gen1 and 2 support), it lets users plug in a variety of peripherals. It is also fitted with a MUX (Multiplexer) switch which allows users to manually enable or disable the iGPU.

And with the lightning-quick 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response screen time the latest Nitro 5 comes in a 15.6” display with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology, full HD keeping the display crisp and on point.

“The Nitro series have an unrivalled reputation for offering cutting-edge technology and intense gaming at affordable prices. It features the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 processors,” says Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer, Acer India.

The Nitro 5 laptop costs around Rs 79,990 and it is available in all Acer exclusive stores, Acer E-store, and Flipkart.