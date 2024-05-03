Congress leaders’ bond papers have bounced: Harish Rao

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 3 May 2024, 05:48 PM

Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao addressing the gathering while participating in a road show held in Akkannapet mandl on Friday.

Karimnagar: Siddipet MLA and former Minister T Harish Rao has alleged that the electoral promises made by Congress candidates before the assembly elections have not been honoured and the bond papers given by them assuring people to implement all their promises within 100 days have “bounced” as none of the promises were fulfilled even after 150 days.

Congress leaders, who cheated the public with their fake assurances before assembly elections, were again trying to misguide the people by taking vows on deities, he said. Harish Rao along with Karimnagar BRS candidate B Vinod Kumar participated in a road show held in Akkannapet mandal on Friday.

Stating that this election was going to change their fate, he wanted the people to be careful as both the Congress and the BJP would always work for their political benefits instead of public interests.

The Congress had promised Rs 500 bonus to farmers, Rs 2500 for women, Rs 4000 pension, Rs 5 lakh bharosa to students, unemployment wages, one tola gold under Kalyana lakshmi and houses to the poor. However, not a single promise was implemented. Instead, January month’s pension was not yet paid. Moreover, prices of essential commodities have increased after congress came to power in the state.

The welfare schemes introduced by the former Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao were stalled. KCR kit has not been supplied to women. People, who were happy till Chandrashekhar Rao was in the CM post, have started facing problems when Congress came to power. People were facing troubles with irregular power supply and drinking water.

Informing that both Congress and BJP were the same, Harish Rao said that Chandrashekhar Rao was the only an alternative to Telangana state. BRS gave equal priority to all sections of the society and a tribal leader Satyavathi Rathod was made as minister in the BRS government. However, there was no tribal leader in the Congress cabinet. Stating that all schemes promised by the congress have disappeared, he informed that the congress would also disappear after a few days.

Talking about the union government led by the BJP, he said that except imposing the burden on the common public by increasing the prices of petrol, diesel and other essential commodities, the center has done nothing during the last five years. Moreover, BJP also imposed the burden by introducing the GST. Sitting BJP MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar has also done nothing for the development of the Karimnagar parliament constituency, he informed and appealed to the people to elect BRS candidate Vinod Kumar if they wanted the segment to be developed on all fronts.