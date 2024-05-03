Hyderabad: Samahaara Children’s theatre workshop from May 13 to 31

This three-week program, running from 10 am to 12 pm, promises a blend of entertainment and education for kids.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 04:55 PM

Hyderabad: Samahaara Theatre invites children aged 8 to 13 for an enriching theatre workshop from May 13 to 31, at its studio in Banjara Hills. This three-week program, running from 10 am to 12 pm, promises a blend of entertainment and education for kids.

The workshop aims to instill confidence, enhance public-speaking skills, and foster creativity among participants. Led by experienced professionals, it covers the fundamentals of stage acting, movement, stage geography, and improvisation.

In addition, the Theatre is hosting workshops for individuals of all ages, spanning from May 6 to 29, with sessions running from 7 am to 9 am. This program focuses on important aspects of acting including body, voice, movement, characterization, script readings & analysis, improvisation, casting, play rehearsals and more. Participants will have an opportunity to act in a play at the end of the program.

For more information and to register, visit www.workshops.samahaara.org or contact 8341120303.

