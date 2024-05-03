Bajaj Auto launches Pulsar NS400Z

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 May 2024, 05:51 PM

Pune: Two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto has launched the highly-anticipated Pulsar NS400Z on Friday.

The Pulsar NS series (the NS125, NS160, and NS200) got an exciting reboot in March 2023, upgraded with a new LED headlamp, digital instrument console, and Bluetooth connectivity. Now, with the launch of the Pulsar NS400Z, Bajaj Auto has added the flagship model to the Pulsar line-up.

Most Stylish Pulsar

The Pulsar NS400Z has the dynamism and muscularity of the NS style with modern floating panels, signature lightning bolt DRL, champagne gold USD forks and carbon fiber graphics.

Fastest Pulsar

The all-new Pulsar NS400Z is a performance pioneer. As the biggest Pulsar, it packs a serious punch with its 373.27cc engine, cranking out 40 PS and 35 Nm of torque.

Thrill

The motorcycle boasts ride-by-wire technology for precise throttle response and smoother handling. Ride modes and a slipper clutch for effortless gear changes allow for smoother acceleration and deceleration.

Versatility

It augments rider capability with its advanced ride modes. The NS400Z adapts to any ride with dedicated modes: Road (smooth acceleration, stable ABS for daily use), Rain (limited power, conservative ABS for wet roads), Sport (heightened throttle, maximum stopping power for spirited riding), and Off-road (optimized low-end torque, controlled braking for rough terrain).

Features

The bike boasts of a connected experience. Bluetooth connectivity pairs with smartphones for features like turn-by-turn navigation and music control, enhancing rider focus and enjoyment.

Precision

It offers dual-channel ABS with Combined ABS technology to ensure exceptional stopping power and prevents wheel lock-up under various riding conditions. Switchable Electronic Traction Control (ETC) further enhances grip in Sport and Off-road modes.

Adjustable levers (five steps) and large disc brakes (320mm front, 230mm rear) provide a responsive feel. Wide tires (110/70-17 front, 140/70 R17 rear) optimize grip and handling. The 1344mm wheelbase contributes to agile maneuvering.

The Hydroformed tubular Streetfighter handlebar delivers performance with reduced vibration (NVH), increases stiffness for precise control, and has an aesthetically pleasing design, that complements the NS400Z’s overall look.

The bike is attractively priced at ₹1,85,000 (ex-showroom Delhi) and will be available in 4 colours: Glossy Racing Red, Brooklyn Black, Pearl Metallic White, and Pewter Grey.