Achieve 100 percent of target of Kanti Velugu: Asifabad Collector tells officials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:25 PM, Wed - 1 March 23

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Collector Borkade Hemanth instructed officials to achieve 100 percent of target set to the district for the second edition of Kanti Velugu.

He inspected an eye screening camp of the programme being held in Tiryani mandal centre on Wednesday.

Hemanth said 26 teams were formed to conduct screening camps in the district. Reading glasses were being given to the needy the same day while prescription spectacles were being delivered at the door of the patients.

Earlier, the Collector dined along with students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya, tribal welfare hostel and residential school.